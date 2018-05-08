They were named “Best Rock Band” at the 2017 Big Easy Awards, but “Rock” doesn’t totally fit the eclectic New Orleans six piece outfit Sweet Crude. The band has called it “Franglish parade pop”; five part harmonies, sung in both English and Louisiana’s native French dialect, mixed with playful rhythms and clever pop hooks. Maybe they should just call it Louisiana rock. Whatever name you want to hang on their sound, it is fun melodic pop that showcases their love of the roots, culture and history of their hometown. They’re currently touring in support of their most recent album titled Créatures, and scheduled to record their first major label album later this year. WFPK is proud to present Sweet Crude appearing with Tank & the Bangas this Wednesday (5/9) at Headliners. Check out the torch song Mon Esprit, where the singer is lamenting what could have been, or what should have been, in a marriage gone stale. This is Sweet Crude, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Facebook Twitter