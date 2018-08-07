Mixing indie rock, alternative Americana AND electro-pop is no easy feat, but LA-based duo The Federal Empire manage to pull it off. Front man Chad Wolf, from the multi-platinum selling band, Carolina Liar, and band mate McKay Stevens had similar histories, both hailing from the South, with singer-songwriter backgrounds, performing in coffee shops, before joining forces for this project, heading in a totally different musical direction. It’s their chemistry and tightness between the keyboard playing techno beats and the acoustic guitar that creates their truly unique sound. You can catch them in action tonight (7/8) at Iroquois Amphitheater opening for violinist Lindsey Stirling. Check out the title track to their 2016 EP “The American Dream”. This is The Federal Empire, The Opening Act!

