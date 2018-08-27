It’s impossible not to have a good time with the electrifying eight piece band The Suffers. The Houston-based group’s sound is steeped in what they call “Gulf Coast Soul,” a mixture of vintage Soul, R&B, classic rock with dashes of reggae and Southern hip hop. Kam Franklin didn’t take kindly to being told that since the world already had Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and Brittany Howard with Alabama Shakes, there just wasn’t need for another woman of color fronting a soul outfit. With Franklin’s soaring vocals and powerhouse rhythm section to back it up, they’ve shown they have what it takes to hold their own, surviving discrimination in the music business as well as hometown hurricanes to come out on top. Touring in support of their recent album release Everything Here, they’ll be joining us tomorrow (8/29) for WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday appearing with Wild Child and Katie Toupin. Check out their latest single, a reminder to relax, called Do Whatever. This is The Suffers, The Opening Act!

