Raw, soulful, and with plenty of swagger, Carolina string band Town Mountain has earned raves for their hard-driving sound, their in-house songwriting and the honky-tonk edge that permeates their live performances, whether in a packed club or at a sold-out festival. The hearty base of their music is the first and second generation of bluegrass spiced with country and old school rock ‘n’ roll reflecting the groups’ wide-ranging influences – from the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia to the vintage country of Willie, Waylon, and Merle. The band rolls into town for two sold-out nights appearing with Tyler Childers this Thursday 8/16 and Friday 8/17 at Headliners. WFPK’s Roots n’ Boots is proud to present the shows! Check out the group’s cover of Springsteen’s I’m On Fire. This is Town Mountain, The Opening Act.

