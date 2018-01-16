They describe themselves as a “nasty doo-woppy band”, drawing influences from the rock history of their hometown and bad-girl punk from the 70’s & 90’s. Cincinnati’s Tweens serve up punk-pop with the usual sugar rush of sweet harmonies and amped-up rhythms. Formed in 2012, the trio is fronted by vocalist/guitarist Bridget Battle, and backed by drummer Jerri Queen and bassist Peyton Copes. In 2013 the band got a big break when The Breeders’ Kim Deal heard the band and had them open for their East & West Coast tours that year. Tweens are heading to Louisville this week, leaving the garage and bringing their trash pop sound to Zanzabar this Sunday (1/21) appearing with Bully and Louisville’s own Brenda. It will be quite a rocking show. Here with their song Forever is Tweens, The Opening Act.

