Their musical style is regarded as a mixture of ‘60s garage rock and the 2010s garage punk sound. Chicago indie-rockers Twin Peaks have been friends since grade school, forming the band in high school and taking to the road not long after. Their first record, Sunken, was cheaply recorded in a basement, but good enough to get them a label deal in 2013. For their second album Wild Onion, they spent more time to craft their sound but never lost the wild and loose feel of their live set. 2016 saw the release of their third LP, Down in Heaven, once again retaining their rough edges while drawing inspiration from the reflective tone of favorite works from the late ‘60s, namely the Stones, Kinks, and the Beatles. The “dudes”, as they refer to themselves, like to rock and most certainly love to roll. Catch ‘em when they roll into town this Saturday, Feb.17 to rock the Palace appearing with Portugal.The Man. Here’s a taste of what to expect with their track Making Breakfast. This is Twin Peaks, The Opening Act.

