They’ve drawn comparisons to Dr. Dog, Tame Impala and Local Natives. Columbus, Ohio’s Urban Tropic is known for incorporating everything from reggae, folk, bluegrass, psychedelic rock and soul, creating an upbeat layered rhythmic sound. Numerous instrument changes from song to song are not unusual. In addition to the standard guitar, bass, drums and keyboard set up, a banjo may appear on one tune; accordion, melodica, violin or ukulele on the next. The self-described “world-indie” band features vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jess Wizzard, along with bandmates Josh Altfater on guitar, Shawn Wilner-Martin on drums and Andy Hawk on the bass. This eclectic band will be a perfect match appearing with Curio Key Club tonight (8/16) at Zanzabar. The band released their self-titled debut EP in June, highlighted by this track “Spiders”. This is Urban Tropic, The Opening Act!

