Villa Mure is the musical marriage of Kendra Villiger & Colin LaMure. (Get it? Villa Mure.) The group creates a textural, sometimes psychedelic atmosphere, with layered guitar, bass and drums fueled by Kendra’s strong vocals and guitar prowess, blending with Colin’s harmonies and driving, melodic bass lines. Jordan Hubbard rounds out the trio on drums and percussion. Imagine if you will, mid-90’s alt-rock filtered through Pink Floyd and southern rock, but stripped down and laid to its barest essentials, just pure rock goodness. The band’s new EP Stay with Me has been getting regular spins on WFPK, and you can catch the band in action this Friday 6/29 at Kaiju appearing Mutts and Darlington Pairs. They will also be playing a week later (July 6) on WFPK’s Live Lunch. Check out the track Suture-Self from the new EP. This is Villa Mure, The Opening Act!

More info: Facebook