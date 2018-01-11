Hailing from the backwoods of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys pay homage to their Southern kin — songs from the tobacco fields to the rivers, iron skillets to moonshine stills. Upbeat and professional, the old-time band possesses the skill to honor history and preserve the instruments, their style and every authentic nuance of the day. Their upbeat songs recall the music that was played on porches, in shacks and dancehalls during the Great Depression. Their foot stompin, hard-driving tunes are guaranteed to tickle your innards. You can catch the boys in action this Friday, January 12th, sharing the stage with Travelin’ McCourys at Headliners. Whiskey Sessions is their latest album, and here’s a taste of it with the song Rabbit in the Bush. This is the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, The Opening Act.

