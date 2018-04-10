Great singers aren’t easy to come by, so finding three in one band is something special. The Wild Reeds‘ music shines when Sharon Silva, Kinsey Lee and Mackenzie Howe harmonize, but each also takes a leading role — and that’s the power of this L.A. band. Although they incorporate multiple instruments in their songs, it’s their voices that are the most personal and powerful instrument. They’ve played several gigs at SXSW to packed houses and critical acclaim, and were invited to perform at Willie Nelson’s legendary annual Luck Reunion event. Their NPR Tiny Desk performance has over a million YouTube views, and in 2017, Rolling Stone listed them as one of the top 10 artists you need to hear. Need we say more? Also known for their powerful live shows, you can catch them tonight (4/10) at Zanzabar appearing with Wild Child. From their latest album The World We Built is the song Capable. This is The Wild Reeds, The Opening Act!

