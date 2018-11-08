With his latest, self-titled album release, multi-instrumentalist Zac Clark is coming into his own as a songsmith. Perhaps best known for his work with popular singer-songwriter and pianist Andrew McMahon, he has also toured with Billy Joel, Weezer and Allen Stone. Most of the songs on his new album were written and initially recorded while on tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. His third record touches on everything from anthemic pop-rock balladry to melancholy soul to classic piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll. His current band features members of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Jack’s Mannequin and Ben Folds Five, and you can catch Zac and the guys opening for Guster this Saturday (11/10) at Headliners. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show!Here with a taste of what you’ll likely hear is the new track Love You Later. This is Zac Clark, The Opening Act!

