Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

While Pearl Jam did recently drop a new single, the politically charged “Can’t Deny Me,” bassist Jeff Ament says it could still be a while before the Rock & Roll hall of Famers are ready to release a new full length. In the meantime, Ament has just dropped his new solo LP, Heaven/Hell, which he talks with Kyle Meredith about, along with it’s Angel Olsen collaboration.

Listen to the interview below and then check out “Safe In the Car” and “Can’t Deny Me” below!

Happy 20th anniversary to Pearl Jam’s Yield!

And a few classic interviews between Kyle and the PJ crew.