Portugal. The Man made a Louisville stop during their 2018 tour and dropped by the WFPK studio for a Members Only performance where they also spoke with Kyle Meredith about life after having a worldwide hit single, and their passion for environmental causes. Afterward, Zachary Carothers and Eric Howk dove further into the discussion about working in the Pop world, future collaborations, and their Grammy moment.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Live In The Moment” below!

