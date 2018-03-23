WFPK is proud to premiere the Louisville band Comforter‘s new video for their single “827 Melford”, a song about a childhood home in Louisville. The video shows off the city with lots of familiar shots of iconic landmarks and a very playful quality to it as well. Comforter is Adam Duffy, Cameron Cousins, Mike Stewart, and Luke Stevens. The video for “827 Melford” is off their upcoming EP “Where the Heart is.” Filmed by Matt McDole, Geran Thur, Lindsay Schanie, Comforter, and edited by Matt Boyle. Enjoy!