Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Arriving on the scene with a debut single that not only becomes a number one song, but a generation-defining number one song could put a lot of pressure on a band. But Gary Brooker and Procol Harum have not only survived, but collected some of rock’s most exciting music over the past 50 years. Brooker gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the new box set, Still There’ll Be More: An Anthology 1967-2017, memories from a pair of live shows contained in it, thriving ‘beyond the Pale’, and their plans for new music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a few classics below.

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…