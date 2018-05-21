In the R.E.M. world, there seems to be an anniversary every year, and each one is just as important as the last. You’ll get that with a band that was around for 30 years, releasing some of the greatest albums in the rock and pop catalog. Since the band broke up in 2011, bassist Mike Mills has spent his time guesting with friends in their bands, co-writing a classical performance, playing golf, and dropping by the Kentucky Derby. Along with all of this, he and Kyle Meredith discuss the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Up, and the 10th birthday of Accelerate.

