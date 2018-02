Randy Bachman, he of Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Guess Who fame, gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about his latest project. By George By Bachman is a tribute to The Beatles George Harrison, but also a complete re-imagining of those classic songs. Bachman dishes on his only encounter with Harrison, which also has a surprising to-do with Winnie the Pooh.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” below!