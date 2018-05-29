World Force Reggae hosts Benny and Ibuka will meet you at Waterfront Park’s Brown Forman Amphitheater Saturday, June 30, from 4pm to 7pm! Commune with friends and family, and picnic under the trees. We’ll provide the reggae music and games for the young ones. You can also take them to cool off at the Adventure Playground water features nearby! This event is FREE. Park Map

Bring your own picnic, or purchase dinner from us. We’ll provide jerk chicken on the grill for $10, prepared by our very own Ibuka!

After the picnic, meet us at Headliners Music Hall for the official after party with The Ark Band and PMA Sound beginning at 9pm. Details here!