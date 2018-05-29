World Force Reggae hosts Benny and Ibuka will meet you at Waterfront Park’s Brown Forman Amphitheater Saturday, June 30, from 4pm to 7pm! Commune with friends and family, and picnic under the trees. We’ll provide the reggae music and games for the young ones. You can also take them to cool off at the Adventure Playground water features nearby! This event is FREE. Park Map
Bring your own picnic, or purchase dinner from us. We’ll provide jerk chicken on the grill for $10, prepared by our very own Ibuka!
After the picnic, meet us at Headliners Music Hall for the official after party with The Ark Band and PMA Sound beginning at 9pm. Details here!
Schedule for the day:
4:00 – Event begins
4-7 – DJs Benny, Matt Anthony and Fyah P provide the tunes!
4:30 – Kids activities
5:00 – Jerk chicken on the grill is served!
5:30 – Kids activities
Liège & Dairy will also be there serving tasty frozen treats to keep you cool!
Address to use with GPS:
BROWN-FORMAN AMPHITHEATER
TURQUOISE PARKING
1301 RIVER ROAD
38.26299, -85.73222