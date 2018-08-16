Since Tim Faulkner announced in April that his eponymous gallery would be leaving the Portland neighborhood for Paristown Pointe, people have wondered what would go into the massive remaining warehouse space once it was vacant.

As part of an April interview with WFPL, Gregg Rochman, one of the owners of 1512 Portland Ave. LLC, the entity that owns the building that housed the Faulkner Gallery, said there was “no likelihood that it will sit empty.”

At the time, Rochman said: “We already have multiple people asking about the availability of the space, and are already in talks with a user who would take up two-thirds of the building.”

In the meantime, local coffeeshop and bookstore McQuixote Books and Coffee, which has been in the space since 2014, will expand into some of the building’s previously unused space. The plan is to open Rocinante Records — named for Don Quixote’s horse.

“Where McQuixote Books and Coffee is, and just behind where people order the goods, is what used to be just kind of a common space,” said McQuixote owner Mickey Ball. “And Danny Seim and I are transforming it into a record shop.”

Neighborhood resident Danny Seim, who was a founding member of the Portland, Oregon-based band “Menomena,” is partnering on the project.

“I was looking through the ‘Portland Anchor’ archives and I found this issue from 1976 and it was this really charming article,” Seim said. “You know, ‘new record store is coming to Portland — 33rd and Bank Street.’ And I realized whenever that went out of business, there’s never been anyone selling records.”

According to the pair, they will be “quietly open” in September, with a more formal opening in October. During that event, Corinna Repp, with whom Seim recorded an album, will perform.

Ashlie Stevens

@AshlieD_Stevens

Ashlie Stevens is WFPL’s Arts & Culture Reporter.