Rostam Batmanglij touches on his debut record and recent collaboration with Hamilton Leithauser, the inherently political nature of music, and what the process of songwriting is like for a perfectionist. The songwriter and producer also shares his appreciation for Bob Dylan, Madonna, and U2, a bit of news about working with Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig, and what we can expect from his sophomore solo album.

