6-8am: American Routes

FELLOW TRAVELERS: MARGO PRICE, WILLIE NELSON & FRIENDS

We’re on the road again, dialed into high-flying honky-tonk as we cruise through Texas cotton patches and Midwestern pastures of plenty. Starting off in Illinois farm country, we meet up with Margo Price, who followed her dreams of songwriting to Nashville, Tennessee. She put her name on the map with songs about growing up in rural America, and has since dug in her heels while singing about a landscape of gender and economic inequities. Then, we look in the rear view mirror to our 2000 in-studio performance and interview with Willie Nelson, who reminisces about his hometown of Abbott, Texas, and the “opera of voices” he heard in its fields. Plus, songs from Muhlenberg County, Butcher Hollow, New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska and Hendrix’s Both Sides of the Sky.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.