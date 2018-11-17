6-8am: American Routes

MUSICAL MEMORIES WITH JOE ELY & ROSCOE ROBINSON

We reach for “mystic chords of memory” with singer-songwriter Joe Ely and gospel/soul man Roscoe Robinson to hear about the ground they’ve covered as veteran touring musicians. Joe starts us off in Lubbock, Texas, where he grew up, and tells of railroading across America, running off with the circus, musical explorations with the Flatlanders and his role in Austin’s Cosmic Cowboy scene. Roscoe, now in his 91st orbit around the sun, remembers his childhood in Dermott, Arkansas, the family’s migration north, traveling the gospel circuit through the Jim Crow South, taking the stage at the Apollo Theater and his life-long spiritual journey. We spin travel tunes from artists’ influences like Buddy Holly, Flaco Jimenez and the Staple Singers; plus, some pre-election reflection songs from Johnny Cash, Lauryn Hill and Keb Mo.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

2pm – Members Only Show with Lissie live from Old Forester Distillery!

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.