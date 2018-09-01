6-8am: American Routes

LABOR DAY LIVE FROM THE BATON ROUGE BLUES FEST

The long-running Baton Rouge Blues Festival draws on the Louisiana capital’s definitive musical legacy. This Labor Day, we play live cuts from BRBF’s 2018 festivities: Harmonica man and singer Lazy Lester revisits the R&B singles he released on Excello Records in the ’50s and ’60s. Guitarist Jimmy “Duck” Holmes plays Bentonia-style blues, which he learned growing up in Mississippi around the family juke joint. Cowboy Stew Blues Revue — a supergroup of Lafayette, LA-musicians including blues rocker C.C. Adcock, Cajun accordionist Steve Riley, and guitarist Lil Buck Sinegal of late Zydeco King Clifton Chenier’s band — prove they are more than the sum of their parts. Grammy-winner and son of local legend Tabby Thomas, Chris Thomas King taps into his deep musical roots on blues classics and gospel standards. And younger generation guitarists Troy Turner and Samantha Fish show off their blues chops with inflections of pop and rock.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.