6-8am: American Routes

KEEP A COOL YULE

American Routes serves up holiday platters with Chicano rockabilly from Los Straitjackets; gather around the fire with French fiddlers in snowy Maine; imbibe “Sugar Rum Cherry” concocted by Duke Ellington; dream of a white Christmas a la Booker T. & the MGs, and hear the tale of Miles Davis‘ “Blue X-mas” from jazz composer Bob Dorough.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Christmas Mix with Mel

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

4pm-7pm: Christmas Relics With Duke

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby, featuring the Ramones, the Beatles, Dar- lene Love, the Ronettes, and what would Christmas be without Jan & Dean!

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party Christmas with Sheryl Rouse

Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.