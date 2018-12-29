6-8am: American Routes

AMERICAN ROUTES LIVE: NEW YEARS 2018 WITH THE SOUL REBELS, LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS & MORE

Counting down to the New Year, we revel in the live sounds of New Orleans and south Louisiana. First, turn it up for the “New Sound of New Orleans” with the Soul Rebels brass band, live in conversation and performance, joined by “stretch music” trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and preacher’s kid turned soul powerhouse Tonya Boyd-Cannon. Then, a listen back to favorite performances by the late swamp blues icon Lazy Lester, French blues supergroup Cowboy Stew, R&B hawkers James Hunter Six from England and young rising Kansas City guitarist and singer Samantha Fish—all at the 2018 Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Finally, it’s Cajun modernists the Lost Bayou Ramblers live at Preservation Hall in New Orleans’ French Quarter featuring songs from their Grammy winning CD “Kalenda.”

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Otis Junior

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide. Tonight, it’s the Underground Garage New Years Show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.