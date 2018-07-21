6-8am: American Routes

RECORD MAVENS: DAN AUERBACH AND JOEL SAVOY TAKE ON THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Traveling at the speed of 45 RPM, we sink into the record grooves of some of our favorite songs and talk to the studio wizards who produced them. First stop is Nashville, home to Music Row as well as Easy Eye Sound, the recording studio of Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach. We talk with Auerbach about his journey in music, from hearing vinyl on his parents’ turntable in Akron, Ohio, to cutting records with some of Nashville’s legendary session players. Then we head to French Louisiana to chat with Cajun music maven Joel Savoy of Valcour Records about documenting and expanding the region’s traditional sounds. Heading east to the Fertile Crescent of American music and our hometown, we remember New Orleans’ Harold Battiste, who started All For One Records—the first African American owned label in the South—and arranged hits for Sam Cooke, Dr. John and Sonny & Cher, among others. Plus, more jukebox gold from Little Anthony & the Imperials, June Carter and the Lovin’ Spoonful.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

4pm-7pm: Relics With John Timmons

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.