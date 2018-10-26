School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of School of Rock Louisville at 12001 Shelbyville Road. The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, October 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kicking things off with a ceremonial guitar smashing (School of Rock’s version of ribbon cutting), the event will feature live music performed by School of Rock kids, as well as a performance by their music instructors. The event will also feature free lessons and demos, tours of the school, prizes and giveaways, Rock N’ Roll face painting and fun photo opportunities.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice, and Broadway.

“Our Louisville location is the first School of Rock to open in Kentucky,” says Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “We know the dedicated owners will provide the aspiring musicians of Louisville the best opportunities to learn and grow by providing high quality music education through learning, playing and performing the rock n’ roll classics we all love.”

Melanie and Doug Scofield, owners of School of Rock Louisville, are local residents and lifelong arts advocates. Through their long-time involvement as a School of Rock parents and volunteers, they’ve witnessed first-hand the transformational experience students gain from School of Rock. The Scofields look forward to bringing the strong sense of community School of Rock builds through music and performance to the families in Louisville.

“We are excited to bring all the benefits of School of Rock’s music industry partnerships and unmatched performance opportunities to the talented kids of Louisville,” says Scofield. “Our

goal is to have School of Rock Louisville students perform around Louisville music venues,festivals and events, and in the future, be ambassadors for the Louisville music scene. We are going to build a vibrant and engaged community for families at School of Rock, with a common love of music that helps students reach their full potential.”

For more information visit www.Louisville.SchoolofRock.com and follow them on

Facebook and Instagram.