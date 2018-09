Shawn Mullins gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the 20th anniversary of Soul’s Core, featuring the hit “Lullaby,” and how he’s reinvented those songs for the upcoming Soul’s Core Revival. We also get the stories of how “Lullaby” became a hit, having Dokken recognize him in an elevator, and a heartbreaking story of recently losing his wife.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below: