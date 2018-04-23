Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

The Sherlocks officially arrived onto the scene with last year’s Live For the Moment, charting one of the biggest first week debuts in the UK and landing at #6. Lead man Kiaran Crook gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s success, history, and touring with Liam Gallagher.

Listen to the full interview above and then check out “Chasing Shadows” and the title track below!

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Meredith With…