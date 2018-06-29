Sheryl Crow’s newest single, Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You, which dropped earlier this week, features a very special guest as Annie Clark of St. Vincent adds her dynamic guitar and vocals to the timely song. Crow spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the collaboration came together, as well as stories behind albums Detours, The Globe Session, and Tuesday Night Music Club, which all celebrate anniversaries this year. We also hear how she’s may be done with albums.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classics below, and their interview from last year!