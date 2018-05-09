Kyle Meredith talks with Mark Spyropoulos of the Sistine Chapel Choir about the 1500 year old collective’s first coast-to-coast US tour, digging deep into lost compositions from the renaissance period, meeting the Pope, and how Pope Francis’s progressive nature has influenced new directions for the group.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Missa Papae Marcelli, Kyrie” and tour dates below!

07.03.18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

07.07.18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

07.09.18 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

07.11.18 Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House, presented by Corporate Travel

07.13.18 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

07.17.18 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

07.21.18 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre

07.23.18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater