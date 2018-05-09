Kyle Meredith talks with Mark Spyropoulos of the Sistine Chapel Choir about the 1500 year old collective’s first coast-to-coast US tour, digging deep into lost compositions from the renaissance period, meeting the Pope, and how Pope Francis’s progressive nature has influenced new directions for the group.
Listen to the interview above and then check out “Missa Papae Marcelli, Kyrie” and tour dates below!
07.03.18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
07.07.18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
07.09.18 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre
07.11.18 Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House, presented by Corporate Travel
07.13.18 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center
07.17.18 Boston, MA Wang Theatre
07.21.18 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre
07.23.18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater