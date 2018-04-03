Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Sophie Allison, who records under the name Soccer Mommy, has finally arrived at her debut LP after the past few years of stockpiling songs that she would post on Bandcamp, quickly pulling in new fans and critics alike. Allison spoke with Kyle Meredith about this new set of songs on Clean and relating it’s personal stories to listeners, as well as getting to open up for Liz Phair.

Listen to the interview above

