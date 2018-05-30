There’s a lot happening in the Soul Asylum camp. Dave Pirner’s crew just released a new live album from their 1992 tour, Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin TX, they’re about to drop reissues of their first records, and they’re hard at work on a new album. Pirner spoke to Kyle Meredith about all of this, as well as the 20th anniversary of the often overlooked Candy From A Stranger LP, his work with Kevin Smith, hanging with Prince, and what that new music might sound like.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below!