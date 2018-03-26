Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks are about to deliver one of the best album titles of the year with Sparkle Hard. The former Pavement frontman gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about some of the politics of the single “Middle America,” the story on the new single “Shiggy,” and his thoughts on a 30th anniversary Pavement reunion.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Middle America” and “Shiggy” below!

