With his new live opus, Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham, former Genesis guitarist gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the LP’s 40th anniversary celebration of Wind & Wuthering, as well as performing cuts from the multicultural studio record, The Night Siren. The two also discuss the possibility of a Genesis reunion… “I told them to call me if they need me.”

