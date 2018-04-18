After having lost two lead singers, most bands would have called it a day. Not so with Stone Temple Pilots, who’s original lead man, Scott Weiland, died in 2015, and his replacement, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, took his own life in 2017. Still, there were songs to be written and shows to be played, and rest of the original lineup of Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, & Dean DeLeo were not ready to hang up the towel.

Enter Jeff Gutt, a vocalist who had been in metal bands in the early 2000s, and most recently appeared on The X Factor. Gutt spoke with Kyle Meredith about coming into a band with so much history, what he learned from watching Scott Weiland as a fan, and the music that makes up the new self-titled LP, Stone Temple Pilots.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Meadow” and “Roll Me Under” below!