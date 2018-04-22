6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8am-10am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10am-11am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11am-12pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

12pm-1pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

1pm-3pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3pm-5pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

A locally produced reggae show that features more than just Marley!

5pm-8pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

8pm-11pm: Sunday Bluegrass with Aaron Bibelhauser

Old time bluegrass, New grass, and country music at its finest.

11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12am-4am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.