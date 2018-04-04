Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Superchunk hadn’t planned on recording a new record, but with the 2016 election hitting a nerve with the Chapel Hill band, the songs flowed fast and ferocious, leading to the recently released What A Time To Be Alive. Mac McCaughan spoke with Kyle Meredith about the politics behind the songs, as well as the LP’s special guests that include Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, David Bazan, and A Giant Dog’s Sabrina Ellis.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Cloud of Hate,” “Erasure,” and the title track below!

