After 8 years, The Temptations have returned with a new LP, All The Time, featuring 3 new original songs and 7 covers of artists ranging from Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Maxwell, and The Weekend. The lone surviving original member, Otis Williams, gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about also covering Michael Jackson, whom he had known ever since their Motown days, and what happens with the Temps after Otis retires (if he ever does).

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Waitin’ On You” & “Remember The Time” below!