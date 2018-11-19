We’ve got a musical recipe for your Thanksgiving Day on 91.9 WFPK, as we re-broadcast some of our favorite Live Lunches of the year and more!

6-8am – World Cafe Thanksgiving

He’s considered a hot country songwriter, with tunes covered by Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton, but Ruston Kelly has also created a personal sound which embodies indie, folk and rock, that when paired with his raw and honest lyrics makes for something different altogether.

8-10am –A Grateful Journey: Kris Kristofferson

A conversation with a man of many talents: songwriter, actor, boxer, military man, among many titles, Kris Kristofferson, reflecting on his life in music, his songwriting craft, and the nature of gratitude for his life’s adventures.

10am-11am –50th Anniversary of the White Album

Interviews with John, Paul, George and Ringo, as well as George and Giles Martin, and Eric Clapton interspersed with a handful of songs from this landmark album.

11-12pm –Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

In September, Elton John embarked on his final world-wide tour. Elton himself takes you behind the scenes and tells you his thinking, planning, and reasons why he has decided to stop after 50 years of sold-out shows.

Noon-6pm – Live Lunch Marathon

12:00 – Jade Bird

12:45 –Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters

1:30 – Murder By Death

2:15 – Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

3:00 – Houndmouth

3:45 – Roadie

4:30 – Ruen Brothers

5:15 – St. Paul and the Broken Bones

6-8pm – World Cafe Thanksgiving

He’s considered a hot country songwriter, with tunes covered by Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton, but Ruston Kelly has also created a personal sound which embodies indie, folk and rock, that when paired with his raw and honest lyrics makes for something different altogether.

8-9pm – Sound Opinions

Hosts Jim and Greg conduct an Album Dissection of Van Morrison’s 1968 classic Astral Weeks. The landmark release celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.

9pm-12am – FPK’s After Dark With Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie! Tonight music from Istanbul the most popular city in Turkey.

12am–1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.