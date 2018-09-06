The Afghan Whigs lead man, Greg Dulli, jumped on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album, 1965. We learn about what Dulli calls “the darkness on both sides” of the recording, the great time making the record in New Orleans living a Rolling Stones-style rock-n-roll time, the pop-leaning material, and how a voodoo crossing possibly broke up the band afterward. There’s also an update on Dulli’s next musical moves, with the Whigs and the potential for a Gutter Twins followup.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below!