The sisters Deal are roaring into 2018 with the answer to a wish we’ve all been making for 10 years, and that’s one for new music. After dropping the first single, the ferocious “Wait In the Car” last month, we’re now treated to a followup that, while on the softer side, stills finds a way to be defiant in it’s refrain of “I won’t stop.”

Check out the title track below and then check out our Grand Prize Contest to see The Breeders at The National’s Homecoming!