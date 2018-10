Steve Kilbey calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Church’s 1988 landmark LP, Starfish, which birthed the singles “Under the Milky Way” and “Reptile”. The two also discuss the influence of and touring with Tom Verlaine of Television, having a nervous breakdown at the height of their fame, and inspiring bands like The Smashing Pumpkins, The Killers, and Green Day.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!