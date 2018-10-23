Tracks
October 23, 2018

Songwriter and multimedia artist Andrew Rinehart grew up in Louisville, although you may have known him as Andrew Sellers or even Saredren Wells. After releasing his album Nothing /Everything in 2015, he moved to LA for a while, before returning to Louisville. Rinehart has been working on a new musical project consisting of 4 loosely-connected singles, which will eventually be released as an EP on SonaBLAST! Records. He says the juxtaposition between Louisville and LA played part in how the songs turned out; some are bright and sunny, others are ominous and stormy. The first single to see the light of day is the catchy, jangly, wonderfully-oddball pop tune “Off On A Roll With A Soul”. He’ll be making a hometown appearance this Wednesday (10/25) at Zanzabar opening for Lo Moon. This is Andrew Rinehart, The Opening Act!

