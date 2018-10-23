Songwriter and multimedia artist Andrew Rinehart grew up in Louisville, although you may have known him as Andrew Sellers or even Saredren Wells. After releasing his album Nothing /Everything in 2015, he moved to LA for a while, before returning to Louisville. Rinehart has been working on a new musical project consisting of 4 loosely-connected singles, which will eventually be released as an EP on SonaBLAST! Records. He says the juxtaposition between Louisville and LA played part in how the songs turned out; some are bright and sunny, others are ominous and stormy. The first single to see the light of day is the catchy, jangly, wonderfully-oddball pop tune “Off On A Roll With A Soul”. He’ll be making a hometown appearance this Wednesday (10/25) at Zanzabar opening for Lo Moon. This is Andrew Rinehart, The Opening Act!

