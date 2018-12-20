Arlo McKinley has been busy building a name for himself as an honest singer songwriter since his self-titled debut release in 2014 with his backing band The Lonesome Sound. Crossing genres of folk/rock/indie and soul music, the mission of writing truthful and honest songs always remains the same. Being billed alongside musicians such as John Moreland, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Justin Townes Earl and many others have helped McKinley get his name outside of the local Cincinnati scene building his fan base. Arlo and the band are set release their sophomore album “Die Midwestern Vol 1” soon, and you can catch him in action at the Louisville Palace December 29, opening the first of 3 sold-out Tyler Childers shows. WFPK Roots & Boots is proud to be presenting the show. Check out I’ve Got Her, the lead track from his album. This is Arlo McKinley and The Lonesome Sound, The Opening Act!

