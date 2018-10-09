She creates music under the moniker Bedouine, a nod to her nomadic childhood experience. Azniv Korkejian draws from ’60s folk and ’70s country influences, not necessarily the music that surrounded her early on in life. Born in Aleppo, Syria, to Armenian parents, she spent her early childhood in Saudi Arabia. After her family won the green-card lottery, she moved to the U.S. at the age of 10, living in Massachusetts, Texas, and Lexington, Kentucky before winding up in L.A. Despite not having any expectations to become a singer, she kept meeting the right people to work with and develop her voice and sound. Perhaps in response to her nomadic upbringing, there is a familiar, lived-in quality to the songs on her 2017 debut album, shifting between Americana, country, cosmic folk and sun-scorched soul. WFPK is proud to present the perfectly matched Bedouine and Bahamas in concert Wednesday (10/10) at Headliners. Here’s a taste of what you can expect with the catchy song One Of These Days. This is Bedouine, The Opening Act!

