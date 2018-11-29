It was a few short years ago that Louisville indie-folk quartet Bendigo Fletcher first caught our attention and ears with their song “Sleeping Pad”. Apparently, we were not alone. The relatively young band was quickly nominated for the Louisville Music Awards “Americana Artist of the Year”. The group started with the simple goal of writing the best songs and harmonies inspired by singer/guitarist Ryan Anderson’s musical upbringing. They succeeded. We’ve watched the band grow and mature musically, and are proud to be premiering their latest single, “Winter Strokes” that takes them to an even higher level. The band is garnering a lot of attention and sure to be getting more as they will be opening for Rayland Baxter for 6 dates, including this Sunday (12/2) at Zanzabar. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Rayland has also helped the band with song arrangements on their upcoming album. Here with the premiere of their touching new song “Winter Strokes” is Bendigo Fletcher, The Opening Act!

Listen: BENDIGO FLETCHER “WINTER STROKES”

