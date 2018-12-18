Following the breakup of Louisville prog-rock group The Formalities, band mates Shane Spader and brothers Logan and Gaven Hopkins picked up the pieces to form a new group and head in a different direction. Calling their new project Boa, the trio forged ahead as a psychedelic-leaning, funky, groove-centric group. While keeping it a bare bones trio, just guitar bass and drums, Boa manages to keep a big, full sound with every member taking on vocal duties, narrowing in on focused and tight hooks. while retaining their psych-rock and jam-band leanings. They’ve been making waves with their energetic live performances, and you can catch them in action appearing with Houndmouth at the Louisville Palace this Saturday (12/22). WFPK is proud to be presenting this holiday show. Check out “Where Art Thou”, a track from their debut EP. This is Boa, The Opening Act!

