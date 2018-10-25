Jalen N’Gonda hails from Maryland, but chose the UK city of Liverpool to study and flourish as a musician. It was at the age of 11 he began getting into music, inspired by his father’s collection of jazz, hip-hop, soul and classical records. N’gonda’s smooth, soulful vocals and sharp bluesy arrangements take you back to that famous sixties sound. His songs reflect the influence of his early musical education in the sounds of Motown, Stax and Chicago soul records from the 50’s, 60’s and the 70’s. You’ll be able to hear him in action opening for Lake Street Dive tonight (10/25) at the Brown Theatre. WFPK proudly presents this show. Check out the single I Need You. This is Jalen N’Gonda, The Opening Act!

