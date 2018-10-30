Nashville singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt is an artist to keep on your radar. An accomplished vocalist, she is also a formidable songwriter, writing mature, thoughtful songs that belie her young age. Her unique guitar picking accompanied by her very personal lyrics and truth-questioning spirit is a throwback to the classic sounds of Joni Mitchell, John Prine, and Brandi Carlile. Splitting her time between writing songs and waiting tables, her hard work paid off after she landed a Tuesday night residency at The Basement in Nashville, turning a few heads and catching industry ears. The successful release of her OurVinyl live session on YouTube has reached over 50K people in a short few months and recently played the Americana Music Festival, adding to her ever-growing fan base. Currently touring with Ruston Kelly, you can catch her at Zanzabar this Friday (11/2). Check out her tune This Isn’t A Love Song. This is Katie Pruitt, The Opening Act!

